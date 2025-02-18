SRA Watchtower raises $4 million for AI-powered risk intelligence

SRA Watchtower, an SaaS provider of AI-powered risk management and financial insight technology, has secured $4 million in funding.

0

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Existing investors Fintop Capital, JAM Fintop, and EJF Capital led the round, which comes shortly after SRA Watchtower acquired data management and analytics provider Lumio Insight.



SRA Watchtower says the integration of these technologies will streamline and automate data ingestion into its risk engine to deliver actionable insights for its clients.



Edward Vincent, CEO, SRA Watchtower, says: “SRA Watchtower is committed to helping financial institutions unlock the power of data, which we believe is the currency of the future.



“This new funding further validates our mission of empowering institutions with actionable insights to optimise risk.”