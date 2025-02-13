EToro files for IPO

Israeli multi-asset investment platform eToro has confirmed a filing for an IPO on Wall Street.
Editorial
The company is said to be aiming for a valuation of at least $5 billion.
Founded in 2007 as a 'social investment network' with the aim of opening up capital markets to the masses, eToro lets its 35 million users from around the world trade a host of assets, from fractional equities to crypto.
This is not the platform's first run at going public: in 2022 it pulled the plug on a planned $10.4 billion Spac deal with a blank cheque company that would have seen it list on Nasdaq.
The following year, eToro raised $250 million in funding at a $3.5 billion valuation.