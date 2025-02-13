Citi Flex Pay comes to Apple Pay

Citi is bringing buy now, pay later to Apple Pay, enabling card holders to split purchases into fixed monthly payments.

Eligible cardmembers can now pay over time with no fees and no interest while earning Citi rewards - right from their iPhone or iPad.



Citi Flex Pay is built into eligible Citi credit cards so there is no additional credit check or application process.



On Apple Pay, credit card holders with be able to opt in to a 3-month payment plan for purchases of $75 or more at checkout for online or in-app merchants. Longer durations are available as an option but will incur a monthly fee.

The integration come just months after Apple killed off its own buy now, pay later service to focus on working with third parties for instalment loans.

First unveiled in 2023, the Citi Pay products let online merchants integrate a digital-only credit card and a monthly instalment loan option into their point-of-sale experience.

Citi is tapping into ChargeAfter's Lending Hub, which helps banks bridge the gap between merchants and lenders by streamlining the process from product creation and management to deployment and distribution.