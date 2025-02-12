/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.

Berlin-based startup Integral raises €6.3 million

Integral, a Berlin-based startup providing accounting, taxation & payroll services for SMEs, has secured a €6.3m funding round led by General Catalyst, Cherry Ventures with participation from Puzzle Ventures and entrepreneurs across Europe.

With its first product launch and funding round, Integral is targeting German SMEs from the professional services sector.

The firm was founded by Lukas Zörner, a former founder of Penta and Germany's head of Qonto, alongside technical lead Anil Baykal.

Says Zörner: “Traditional self-service software solutions require substantial time & effort by SMEs - time they cannot spend on growing their business. We want to be the trusted partner for SMEs as they leverage the power of AI to reinvent these operations to be faster and smarter. We are building a platform enabling SMEs to outsource these services entirely.”

Integral's product suite comprises a central collaboration and communication platform with a partner tax advisor connected to it, a direct integration with customers’ financial tools and AI tools for SMEs and advisors.

Zörner, says Integral will use the funds to continue building out the product in close collaboration with its customers and assembling an experienced, dedicated team in Berlin.

