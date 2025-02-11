Sardine raises $70m for AI fraud platform

Sardine, an AI risk platform for fraud, compliance, and credit underwriting, has raised $70 million in a Series C funding round led by Activant Capital.

0

Andreessen Horowitz, Nyca Partners, Google Ventures, Geodesic Capital, Cross Creek Capital, Moody's Analytics, Experian Ventures, and NAventures joined the round, which brings Sardine's total funding to $145 million.



Developed by Coinbase, Revolut and PayPal veterans, Sardine's core AI platform uses device intelligence, behaviour biometrics, and machine learning to fraud in real time, streamline compliance, and unify data across risk teams.



The firm has built a suite of intelligent agents for KYC onboarding, sanctions screening, merchant risk, and disputes that it says helps firms reduce manual workloads and cut costs. Last year, it achieved 130% year-on-year ARR growth and nearly doubled its customer base to more than 300 enterprises, including FIS, Ascensus, Deel, GoDaddy, and X.



Soups Ranjan, CEO, Sardine, says: "Risk teams are stretched to their limits, and the workload keeps growing. Alert volumes have surged 800%, compliance hiring can’t keep up, and analysts are stuck in an endless cycle of manual reviews. But it’s not just the scale—it’s the nature of the work. Clearing transaction alerts, verifying onboarding cases, and investigating fraud rings are all highly repetitive yet mission critical tasks.



"Sardine’s AI agents automate the most time-consuming parts of risk operations, helping teams move faster, reduce false positives, and focus on stopping real threats. With this investment, we’re scaling AI infrastructure to make risk teams more efficient and better equipped to combat the scale of modern financial crime."