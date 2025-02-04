DNB Ventures invests in fintech startup Receipts

Oslo-based Receipts, a fintech startup building connections between banks and merchants for digital receipts, has raised €1.7 million in a funding round led by the venture arm of Den Norske Bank, with additional support from Obos, Såkorn 1 Midt, and Antler.

The company provides a single API suite bridging the gap between banks & cashier systems, pulling digital receipts from stores and, upon customer consent, sharing them with banks, accounting platforms, and insurance companies.



It also supports loyalty programs, letting shoppers use their payment cards to identify themselves in-store with 'tap to identify' technology.



With the new funding, DNB Ventures becomes the largest shareholder in Recipts, next to the company’s founders.



Anders Østensvig, investment manager at DNB Ventures, says, “Through active ownership, DNB Ventures will be a driver of mutual learning and insight between DNB and the portfolio companies, while also contributing to the companies’ development. We saw early on that there was a good match between Receipts and our venture business. There is great potential for knowledge exchange and collaboration, and thus a good opportunity for DNB to contribute more than just capital.”