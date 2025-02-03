London fintech startup Brava launches stablecoin management system

Brava, a London-based startup, has gone live with a set-it-and-fogert-it stablecoin management system for streamlined yield generation.

Brava enables institutional investors, wealth managers and high-net-worth individuals to manage their stablecoin holdings by automatically identifying the most competitive and suitable yields.



It has raised a seven-figure sum from a combination of European family offices, including a prominent German family office and major Silicon Valley investors, with an initial focus to support yield earnings on the three major stablecoins - USDC, USDT, and DAI - which account for around 85% of the stablecoin sector.



Brava plans to expand into stablecoins tied to other currencies in other geographies throughout the year, including newly pegged stablecoins from major firms such as PayPal and Deutsche Bank.



Founder and CEO Graham Cooke launched and sold retail e-commerce provider Qubit for $50 million to Coveo Solutions in 2021 and was part of the team that listed the combined company on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Q4 2021. He was also one of the first employees at Google Europe - where he worked on developing Google Analytics and Google AdWords. He is currently a non-executive director at ITV PLC and RWS Group.



Says Cooke: “Managing holdings and maximizing yields can still be challenging and very complex for institutional investors, which creates the need for solutions such as Brava to open up the sector fully.”



Brava will initially access 10 major investment pools, including AAVE, Fluid, Compound, Morpho and DAI Savings Rate. Over the rest of the year, it plans to integrate over 100 of the leading stablecoin denominated yield pools across all the major chains.



It also offers coverage protection of up to $1 billion through crypto coverage provider Nexus Mutual.