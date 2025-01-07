SBI to take majority stake in Solaris - Bloomberg

Japanese financial conglomerate SBI has agreed to pay €100 million for a stake of more than 70% in struggling German Banking-as-a-Service platform Solaris, according to Bloomberg.

0

Solaris has also secured money from Boerse Stuttgart Group and existing investors, bringing the total funds raised to about €150 million, says Bloomberg, citing a source.



“A group of investors and partners have developed a coordinated financing concept that has been submitted to our shareholders for approval,” a Solaris spokesman tells Bloomberg.



Solaris was valued at $1.6 billion in 2021. Last March it raised €96 million in a Series F funding round and secured a financial guarantee of up to €100 million capital equivalent to help it to deliver on a major contract with motor association Adac.



Since then the Berlin-based firm has flogged its Engage business in the UK to Suits Me and laid off a third of its 700-strong workforce.