SBI to take majority stake in Solaris - Bloomberg

Japanese financial conglomerate SBI has agreed to pay €100 million for a stake of more than 70% in struggling German Banking-as-a-Service platform Solaris, according to Bloomberg.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Solaris has also secured money from Boerse Stuttgart Group and existing investors, bringing the total funds raised to about €150 million, says Bloomberg, citing a source.
“A group of investors and partners have developed a coordinated financing concept that has been submitted to our shareholders for approval,” a Solaris spokesman tells Bloomberg.
Solaris was valued at $1.6 billion in 2021. Last March it raised €96 million in a Series F funding round and secured a financial guarantee of up to €100 million capital equivalent to help it to deliver on a major contract with motor association Adac.
Since then the Berlin-based firm has flogged its Engage business in the UK to Suits Me and laid off a third of its 700-strong workforce.