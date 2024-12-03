Digital banking platform Lumin Digital raises $60 million

Cloud-native digital banking platform Lumin Digital has raised over $160M in growth equity financing, led by Light Street Capital, NewView Capital, and Partners Group.

Founded in 2016, Lumin Digital claims over 50 clients, and a five million-strong user base. Over the past year, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of over 60%.



Jeff Chambers, CEO of Lumin Digital, says: "This is a powerful endorsement of Lumin Digital's impact on the industry and enables us to expand our product offerings while preserving our culture of delivering exceptional value to our clients and their members."



Credit union service organization Velera remains Lumin Digital's primary investor.



Chuck Fagan, CEO of Velera and chairman of Lumin Digital's board of directors, comments: "From the very beginning, Velera's board and management have embraced and invested in Lumin Digital's vision for revolutionizing the digital banking industry."