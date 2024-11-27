HSBC launches transactions platform for firms seeking international growth

HSBC has launched a one-stop domestic and cross-border payments platform for businesses looking to grow internationally.

Smart Transact helps firms manage their transactions through a streamlined and flexible payments service delivered through a single platform. Users get access to a suite of HSBC services which provide the core capabilities they require to grow internationally - a current account, domestic and cross border payment capability and HSBCnet.



Clients can also add additional services as their business needs evolve, such as corporate cards and savings accounts, as well as integrate HSBC’s tools and services into their own systems.



Smart Transact is available in India, the UK, US, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, Ireland, the Netherlands and France, with plans to launch in China, the UAE and Germany by the end of the year.



Manish Kohli, head, global payments solutions, HSBC, says: “HSBC Smart Transact is a significant step forward in simplifying payment processes for ambitious clients that are keen to pursue international growth."