Visa partners Affirm on card that lets shoppers toggle between payment types

Visa has joined forces with Affirm to bring its 'flexible credential' technology to the US via a card that can toggle between debit and BNPL payment options.

0

Visa Flexible Credential (VFC) is designed to bring the old-fashioned card out of the analogue world, enabling people to pay from different account funding sources with a single piece of plastic.



The Affirm card lets users pay in full anywhere Visa is accepted or request to pay over time for their purchase in the BNPL company's app.



Max Levchin, CEO, Affirm, says: "Part of building better financial products also means giving consumers more control and flexibility, which has always been a key feature of the new Affirm Card."



Meanwhile, Emirates NBD's digital offshoot Liv is using VFC to offer customers the ability to access multiple currency accounts from a single card.



VFVC automatically routes the transaction to the account with the appropriate currency, whether someone is paying online or in-store. Using a mobile app, cardholders can move money between local and foreign currency accounts.



The US and UAE offerings come a year after VFC's first rollout, in Japan with Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company through the Olive account.



There are now three million Olive account cardholders taking advantage of flexing between different funding sources like debit, credit and prepaid.