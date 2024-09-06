Governments sign up to Council of Europe AI Framework Convention

UK, US and EU among the signatories on the Council of Europe’s Framework Convention on artificial intelligence and human rights, democracy, and the rule of law.

The Council of Europe has stated this treaty is “technology-neutral”, and aims at providing a legal framework for the entire lifecycle of AU systems while still promoting innovation.

The agreement covers three general areas of protection:

Human rights: This largely refers to maintaining existing human rights agreements. Signing governments also agree ensure people’s data is used appropriately, their privacy is respected, and AI does not discriminate against them. Democracy: This refers to the ability for malicious actors to distribute misinformation and disinformation that could undermine information integrity and create public distrust. The rule of law: This is placing the onus on the signatory counties to regulate and protect against AI-specific risks.

The framework was agreed by the 46 Council of Europe member states, the EU, and 11 non-member states (Argentina, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, the Holy See, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Peru, the United States of America and Uruguay) in May. In addition to the US, EU and UK, the framework has now been signed by Andorra, Georgia, Iceland, Norway, the Republic of Moldova, San Marino, and Israel.

Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić said: “We must ensure that the rise of AI upholds our standards, rather than undermining them. The Framework Convention is designed to ensure just that. It is a strong and balanced text - the result of the open and inclusive approach by which it was drafted and which ensured that it benefits from multiple and expert perspectives. The Framework Convention is an open treaty with a potentially global reach. I hope that these will be the first of many signatures and that they will be followed quickly by ratifications, so that the treaty can enter into force as soon as possible.”

Shabana Mahmood, UK Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary said: “Artificial Intelligence has the capacity to radically improve the responsiveness and effectiveness of public services, and turbocharge economic growth. However, we must not let AI shape us – we must shape AI.

“This convention is a major step to ensuring that these new technologies can be harnessed without eroding our oldest values, like human rights and the rule of law.”

Dr Kjell Carlsson, head of AI strategy, Domino Data Lab said: “There are many real ways in which AI can be used to inflict harm – fraud, deepfakes, cybercrime etc. – and lawmakers should be commended for trying to get ahead of these threats. Unfortunately, it is extremely difficult to see how this treaty makes any meaningful headway in tackling the real-world AI threats. It is so general and unspecific in terms of the harms to be addressed and actions to be taken that it is uncertain if and how it would be enforced. However, increasing AI regulation is a certainty – as witnessed by the EU AI Act and numerous state legislation efforts in the US – and many AI risks are covered by existing regulations."