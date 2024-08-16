/regulation & compliance

NatWest added to Texas energy ban

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has added NatWest to its list of financial institutions that they will not be doing business with according to a new Texas law.

The law was enacted in order to protect big oil and gas companies that contribute significantly to the Texas economy. The law was presented by Republican politicians, who have concerns about ESG objectives being pushed across industries.

NatWest has been added to the list of firms that are not engaging with energy companies, which could face limits on business they can do with state entities, according to the new Texas law.

