News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

Google integrates Greenlight card into smartwatch for kids

Users of Google's new kid-focused smartwatch will be able to connect a debit card from Greenlight Financial Technology for contactless payments.

Atlanta-based fintech unicorn Greenlight claims 6.5 million users for its combined "smart" debit card and app that helps kids improve their financial literacy while giving parents controls on spending.

By connecting Greenlight to the Google Fitbit Ace LTE, kids can make payments without a phone or physical card. Meanwhile, parents can send money instantly, automate allowance payments, manage chores, set flexible spending controls and get real-time notifications via the app.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Greenlight to bring tap to pay capabilities to the Fitbit Ace LTE, giving parents a valuable tool to instill responsible spending habits and help kids gain confidence while they learn important money skills,” says Ben Greenwood, Fitbit Ace LTE product lead.

Related Company

Google Greenlight Financial Technology

Channels

/retail banking /payments

