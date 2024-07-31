SIX Swiss Exchange resumes trading following tech breakdown

SIX Swiss Exchange is to resume trading from 14.30 after technical problems forced the market operator to twice suspended trading in stocks, bonds, and exchange-traded funds.

The initial halt occurred around 10:00 CET, as the exchange reported difficulty disseminating data. Although it later announced that the issue had been resolved and trading had resumed, further complications arose, prompting another suspension across all products.



In its latest update, SIX notes: "The technical problems with SIX MDDX have been solved. The cause of the problem is being analysed. Order Maintenance is possible."



Trading in equities resumes at 14.30, structured products at 14.45, and bonds at 15.00.