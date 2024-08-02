Finextra is getting a new look!

We’re excited to go live with Finextra’s new website next week.

Changing times call for new features – so our team has been working hard behind the scenes and we’re excited to launch our new website on Monday, 5th of August.

You will not be losing any familiar functionality, we are simply freshening up our layout and adding more new features for the Finextra community to use and enjoy.

Enhanced search and filter functionality helps you search and filter over 150,000 items of unique and high value content, all designed to help you understand, choose and use the latest in financial and payments technology.

To help you discover if users are finding our different content and resources of value, we are sharing more data on how many users are reading, sharing, commenting, registering and downloading our resources.

Additionally, we’re adding:

A spotlight on our expert opinions – all contributed by the Finextra community of over 40,000 banking, payments and fintech professionals

Enhanced capabilities to tailor your personalised member feed based on the channels and topics most relevant to you

Improved channel overviews – featuring all our content types and events for each channel on one place

Advanced member features – including easier options to connect with the Finextra community

And more. Make sure you login Monday.

The new website has been designed with you – the Finextra community – uppermost in mind, and we’re excited to go live on Monday.