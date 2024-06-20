Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Danske Bank

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Wealth management Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Danske Bank adds sustainable investment insights to mobile app

Danske Bank adds sustainable investment insights to mobile app

Danske Bank has addded a new feature to its mobile app that gives customers a clear insight into how many sustainable investments they have in their portfolio.

In a survey from Danske Invest, it appears that most investors in Denmark would like to have a greater focus on sustainability when they invest. But until now, it has required a meeting with an investment advisor to discover the underlying sustainability perspective.

"Since we launched the feature for our advisors, we have been working purposefully to also make it available for customers when they are at home," says Anne Buchardt, head of global private banking. "Now we are making the feature available to everyone who uses our online or mobile bank. Thus, the insights are not only reserved for those who receive personal investment advice."

Users of the new feature can gain insight into what proportion of their investments are sustainable investments and how the investments in general relate to factors such as climate, equality, human rights, biodiversity and more.

According to the survey from Danske Invest last autumn, sustainability ranks as "important" or "very important" for 61 percent of Nordic customers with invested funds.

Says Buchardt: "With the new function, our customers get an efficient and intuitive digital solution, where they easily can see how many sustainable investments they have, and how their investments perform on a number of selected sustainability parameters directly on their smartphone."

The sustainable investments are identified based on a model developed by Danske Bank. At the same time, the function also provides an overview of how the investments perform on a number of specific sustainability parameters in relation to the stock market as a whole.

Related Companies

Danske Bank

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Wealth management Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] AI and Synthetic Data: Fighting Financial Fraud and Protecting Customers

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Trade based financial crime: Mitigating TBFC compliance risk with technology[On-Demand Webinar] Trade based financial crime: Mitigating TBFC compliance risk with technology

Trending

Related News
Danske Bank invests in United Fintech
/markets

Danske Bank invests in United Fintech

Danske Bank signs cloud deal with AWS
/cloud

Danske Bank signs cloud deal with AWS

Infosys scores tech outsourcing deal with Danske Bank

26 Jun 2023

Danske Bank rolls out B2B business intelligence service

04 May 2023

Danske Bank releases ambitious climate action plan

20 Jan 2023

Danish data protection watchdog launches criminal case against Danske Bank

05 Apr 2022

Trending

  1. Apple shuts down Apple Pay Later

  2. Wells Fargo fires employees for &#39;simulating&#39; keyboard activity

  3. Thought Machine becomes Mastercard core banking partner

  4. Lunar and SAS partner for debit card

  5. BNP Paribas and BPCE announce strategic payments partnership

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk