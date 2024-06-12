Co-op Bank glitch hits business customers after payments taken twice

The Co-op Bank hs apologised to customers after a computer glitch resulted in duplicate transactions, pushing some small business owners into their overdrafts.
Customers took to X to express their anger at the bank.
Others expressed issues over inadequate responses from the bank The problem has arisen after previous payments made several weeks before were duplicated. It is not known how many customers were affected.
The bank apologised to customers raising the issue on X, telling them: “Our business team are aware of the duplicate historical transactions and they’re working to refund them as quickly as possible.”