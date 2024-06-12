Co-op Bank glitch hits business customers after payments taken twice

The Co-op Bank hs apologised to customers after a computer glitch resulted in duplicate transactions, pushing some small business owners into their overdrafts.

Customers took to X to express their anger at the bank.

Awful service from @CooperativeBank who have duplicate debited thousands of customers accounts leaving businesses across the country in financial turmoil. I'm almost £5k down thanks to this with no resolution in sight. Avoid the cooperative bank at all costs. #cooperativebank — LLS_property (@slybonk) June 11, 2024

Hi @CooperativeBank Hi there, I've tried to log on to business banking to check a LOAD of duplicate transactions but I can't get on? Wait time on the contact centre is in excess of 60 mins. Is this part of the same issue please? — Paul (my name is NOT Phil!) (@kickboxerlad) June 11, 2024

Others expressed issues over inadequate responses from the bankThe problem has arisen after previous payments made several weeks before were duplicated. It is not known how many customers were affected.The bank apologised to customers raising the issue on X, telling them: “Our business team are aware of the duplicate historical transactions and they’re working to refund them as quickly as possible.”