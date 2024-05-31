Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
Stripe blames regulatory landscape for move to invite-only in India

Stripe blames regulatory landscape for move to invite-only in India

Payments giant Strip is moving to an invite-only model for new clients in India as it builds up the infrastructure to deal with an evolving regulatory landscape.

The firm says it has made the "tough decision" for the temporary switch, telling businesses in India that they now need to request an invite to sign up to its services.

Stripe says that the regulatory landscape means that it cannot currently promise a quick launch and easy onboarding for Indian firms. No specific regulations are named by the company.

"We remain strongly committed to India, and are working to build out the infrastructure to be able to support more users by the second half of 2025," says a statement.

Comments: (1)

Hitesh Thakkar
Hitesh Thakkar - SME - Fintech startups (APAC and Africa) - India 31 May, 2024, 14:16

Stripe received Payment Aggregator license (in-principle) in early 2024 so now next step is to put up infrastructure which as per regulator (RBI) need to follow it's cyber security controls, process and procedures.

Back of the envelope calculation on timeline 

1 3 to 4 months to setup infra and controls.DC + DR ( In India).

2. 3 to 4  months for PCI and ITGRC norms audits

May or June 2025 seems reasonable cooling time justified.

