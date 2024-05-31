Stripe blames regulatory landscape for move to invite-only in India

Payments giant Strip is moving to an invite-only model for new clients in India as it builds up the infrastructure to deal with an evolving regulatory landscape.

The firm says it has made the "tough decision" for the temporary switch, telling businesses in India that they now need to request an invite to sign up to its services.



Stripe says that the regulatory landscape means that it cannot currently promise a quick launch and easy onboarding for Indian firms. No specific regulations are named by the company.



"We remain strongly committed to India, and are working to build out the infrastructure to be able to support more users by the second half of 2025," says a statement.