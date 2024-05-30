TSB outage freezes customers out of accounts

An outage at TSB has frozen frustrated customers out of their online and mobile banking accounts.

The problems seem to have appeared around 6.30am, according to Down Detector, with thousands of users reporting issues.



Irritated customers took to social media to vent their fury and dismay over the outage at a time when the bank is shutting down high street banking services.

Come on @TSB! I need the app today 😡 you close all the branches down and still cant allow us to use the app! What are you expecting people to do exactly?? — KAZ (@STARDUSTx84) May 30, 2024

TSB acknowledged the problems on its Website: "We’re aware that customers are experiencing issues with our digital services. We’re sorry for any inconvenience and are working hard to resolve it."

The latest downtime comes days after high street rival NatWest suffered a similar outage across its mobile and online services.