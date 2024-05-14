Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
MPs warn against mass government surveillance of bank accounts

MPs warn against mass government surveillance of bank accounts

A group of UK MPs has tabled a parliamentary motion calling on the government to remove powers in a new bill that they say would result in the mass surveillance tens of millions of people's bank accounts.

The 'Government surveillance of bank accounts' early day motion has been sponsored by six Labour MPs and signed by another 23 members from various parties. It states that members are "deeply alarmed" by new powers contained in the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill.

The Bill, if passed, would require banks and building societies to proactively give information on account holders to the Department for Work and Pensions. Currently, the DWP can only check account data for people already under suspicion of fraud.

The motion says the new powers would "force banks to spy on the 23 million individuals in the welfare system, including those who are disabled, sick, caregivers, jobseekers and pensioners, as well as on the private banking data of people related to them including partners, parents, landlords and other associates".

The MPs also say that the system would use AI to monitor accounts and flag suspicious activity, risking the creation of a "Post Office Horizon-style scandal where innocent people suffered wrongful prosecutions, financial ruin and reputational damage".

Government already has significant powers to review the bank statements of fraud suspects under existing laws, says the motion, which calls for the removal of the new powers from the bill.

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] The Future of Plastic - The Rapid Evolution of Card Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: Valuable Partnerships and Opportunities for Payments[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: Valuable Partnerships and Opportunities for Payments

Trending

Trending

  1. NAB to launch Pay by Bank for Australian merchants

  2. Mastercard starts domestic payments processing in China

  3. Visa applies generative AI to clamp down on brute force attacks

  4. APP scam reimbursement rules extended to Chaps

  5. SoFi fined $1.1 million over flawed ID programme that led to multi-million dollar fraud

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks