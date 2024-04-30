Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nustom Adrena Ventures

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Gideon Valkin launches $12 million fund to back Europe’s fintech Mafia

Gideon Valkin launches $12 million fund to back Europe’s fintech Mafia

Gideon Valkin – formerly of Monzo, ClearScore and Entree Capital – has closed on a $12 million fintech venture fund, Adrena Ventures, and made his first investment in Nustom, an AI startup founded by Monzo’s co-founding CTO Jonas Templestein.

Just as the PayPal Mafia used experiences gained at the global payment pioneer to build the world’s biggest tech giants, Valkin believes a similar flywheel is being seen across Europe today.

“Europe’s time has arrived,” says Valkin. “A new power network of founding teams has emerged out of Europe’s first generation of industry-defining companies. These teams are using their lessons and experiences to solve tomorrow’s most pressing and important problems across fintech, AI, climate-tech and enterprise software. They deserve investors who understand these problems, believe in their ambitious vision and have the knowledge and know-how to truly support them.”

According to Dealroom data, there are 10 fintech unicorns in Europe that have spun out 145 new startups which have raised ~$5bn.

Valkin has experience both as an angel and as an investor at Entrée Capital, backing the likes of e-commerce enablement startup, Packfleet, rewards credit card company, Yonder, autonomous customer operations agent, Gradient Labs AI, and cross-border B2B payments network, Moment.

The fund's first investment in Nustom is a prime example of Valkin's investment ethos.

Nustom is founded by Monzo CTO Jonas Templestein and Oliver Beattie, formerly Monzo's VP of architecture, who left the bank after six years in 2021 and has since had roles at fintechs like Imprint and Pleo.

Another Monzo alumnus recruited by Nustom is chief operating officer, Maria Campbell, a former head of people at Monzo, and most recently COO of challenger bank Griffin. The founding team is finalised with two engineering leads, former Monzo staff engineer Fred Jonsson and Eugenio Marchiori of Google.

Nustom intends to start by building SaaS products using the foundation models built by the likes of OpenAI, Anthropic and Mistral.

Related Companies

Nustom Adrena Ventures

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] The Future of Plastic - The Rapid Evolution of Card Payments[Webinar] The Future of Plastic - The Rapid Evolution of Card Payments

Trending

Related News
Monzo mafia form startup to make coders extinct
/devops

Monzo mafia form startup to make coders extinct

B2B payments startup getpaid raises $6 million with help from 'Tink mafia'
/startups

B2B payments startup getpaid raises $6 million with help from 'Tink mafia'

Trending

  1. Visa launches open banking with Tink in the US

  2. Revolut to grow headcount by 40%

  3. HSBC and PayPal tackle quantum-safe cryptography in payments

  4. Temenos appoints CEO; says sales hit by Hindenburg report

  5. EU expands AML regulation impacting cryptocurrency compliance

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks