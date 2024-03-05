Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
BaaS platform Synctera raises $18.6m

BaaS platform Synctera raises $18.6m

Banking-as-a-Service player Synctera has raised $18.6 million in a Series A extension co-led by Lightspeed and Fin Capital.

NAVentures, the venture arm of National Bank of Canada, Diagram, Banco Popular, and Mana Ventures joined the extension of a 2021 $33 million Series A.

Synctera is the brainchild of CEO Peter Hazlehurst, former head of Uber Money, head of Google Wallet and CPO at Yodlee, and his co-founders CTO Kris Hansen and head of product, Dominik Weisserth.

Launched in 2020, Synctera's BaaS platform and bank partners help companies of all sizes to build and launch fintech apps and embedded banking products.

The company recently added Brazil's BTG Pactual and Flutterwave to a client list that also includes EXO Freight and Firstcard. It has also moved north of the border through a partnership with National Bank of Canada.

The firm says it will use the funding to help scale up its tech and people and processes to manage ever larger and more complex programmes.

The company is also launching a new product, SyncteraPay, that lets customers work with any payment provider and have all transaction information centralised and integrated into the Synctera Ledger.

Meanwhile, Leigh Gross, previously at Array, Summer and CommonBond, has been brought in as chief revenue officer.

