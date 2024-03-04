Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
Paytm Business Bank fined on money laundering charges

Paytm Business Bank fined on money laundering charges

Paytm's banking business has been fined 55 million rupees (about $663,000) by an Indian regulator on money laundering charges.

The country's Financial Intelligence Unit says it issued the fine after a review of Paytm Payments Bank found businesses involved in illegal activities, including online gambling, channelled funds through accounts with the unit.

Paytm Payments Bank says the fine "pertains to issues within a business segment that was discontinued two years ago," and that it has since boosted its monitoring systems.

The fine comes as Paytm Payments Bank finds itself under scrutiny from the Reserve Bank of India. The unit has been hit with strict curbs by the RBI over compliance issues, sending the share price of its parent company spiralling.

Paytm has now moved to cut "various inter-company agreements" with the business bank in an effort to reassure the central bank and market.



