Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Magnati Biz2X

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Credit referencing and support Embedded Finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Magnati and Biz2X team on AI-powered SME lending in the UAE

Magnati and Biz2X team on AI-powered SME lending in the UAE

Middle Eastern payments firm Magnati has joined forces with New York-based Biz2X to bring AI-powered lending to SMEs in the UAE.

The partnership will see Magnati's SME merchant base offered access to capital based on their payment transaction data.

The merchants will get digital access to financing and can select credit offers from multiple lenders available on Magnati’s “Payment As A Platform”.

The platform simplifies loan repayment by using an AI-powered engine to forecast daily sales trends and recover amounts daily.

Ramana Kumar, CEO, Magnati, says: “The combination of our payments data with Biz2X’s AI underwriting platform simplifies the lending process to benefit both lenders and merchants.”

Related Companies

Magnati Biz2X

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Credit referencing and support Embedded Finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?[Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?

Trending

Trending

  1. Capital One to acquire Discover for $35 billion

  2. ECB warns banks on outsourcing risks

  3. And the winner is...open banking payments

  4. Singapore warns banks to prepare for quantum computing cyber threat

  5. Banks &quot;barking up the wrong tree&quot; over CBDC deposit flight says ECB

Research
See all reports »
8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future