Magnati and Biz2X team on AI-powered SME lending in the UAE

Middle Eastern payments firm Magnati has joined forces with New York-based Biz2X to bring AI-powered lending to SMEs in the UAE.

The partnership will see Magnati's SME merchant base offered access to capital based on their payment transaction data.



The merchants will get digital access to financing and can select credit offers from multiple lenders available on Magnati’s “Payment As A Platform”.



The platform simplifies loan repayment by using an AI-powered engine to forecast daily sales trends and recover amounts daily.



Ramana Kumar, CEO, Magnati, says: “The combination of our payments data with Biz2X’s AI underwriting platform simplifies the lending process to benefit both lenders and merchants.”