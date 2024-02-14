Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Roses are red, violets are blue, have you got a credit score above 702?

Roses are red, violets are blue, have you got a credit score above 702?

In time for Valentine's Day, the romantics at "lifestyle finance platform" Neon Money Club have launched a dating app for people with good to excellent credit scores.

Called Score, the app "aims to elevate the discussion around financial health" by requiring members to have a credit score of at least 675.

Neon Money club says it will carry out a soft credit check on potential members that does not impact credit reports. Users will not have their credit score displayed on their profiles and will not be matched based on their score.

Score is being billed as a "pop up experience" designed to raise financial awareness and only run for around 90 days.

Luke Bailey, CEO, Financial Money Club, says: "Financial wellness often takes a backseat. At Neon Money Club, our mission is to inject financial awareness into the fabric of everyday life. To achieve this, we have to take the conversation to places where it isn’t normally discussed."

