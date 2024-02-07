Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

DBS Bank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
DBS chief Gupta docked millions of dollars in annual salary over outages

DBS chief Gupta docked millions of dollars in annual salary over outages

DBS chief executive officer Piyush Gupta is to take a 30% pay cut as punishment for a series of disruptive outages that hit the bank's payments and ATM services last year.

While Gupta suffered the deepest cut, other members of the bank's management committee also saw their compensation slashed by 21% from the previous year despite record profits.

In May, Singapore's central bank imposed additional capital requirements on DBS, following widespread outages in March last year and a subsequent disruption to its digital banking and ATM services two months later. The bank was further reprimanded in November following a data centre meltdown that hit online and payment services.

A six-month hiatus on non-essential IT services has also been imposed following an independent investigation into the March 2023 downtime which identified shortcomings in system resilience, incident management, change management and technology risk governance and oversight.

In 2022, Gupta received $15.4 million, comprising a salary of $1.5 million, a cash bonus of $5.77 million and deferred remuneration in cash and shares of $8.04 million. A non-cash component - comprising club, car and driver benefits - worth $80,529 was also part of his pay package.

The 30% cut to his package this year will amount to $4.14 million, the bank said in its earning report.

In a statement, the bank says it has committed SG$80 million to implementing its technology uplift and resilience roadmap. "These efforts will enable the bank to better pre-empt disruptions to its services, provide customers with alternate channels for payments and account enquiries during disruptions, and shorten incident recovery time. Going forward, the bank will continue with its investments to sustain efforts to provide reliable services to customers."

Related Companies

DBS Bank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

Trending

Related News
MAS bars DBS from new business ventures and branch closures
/regulation

MAS bars DBS from new business ventures and branch closures

MAS orders DBS and Citibank to investigate lengthy outage
/regulation

MAS orders DBS and Citibank to investigate lengthy outage

MAS lifts DBS capital requirement following wave of outages

11 May 2023

MAS to take action against DBS over "unacceptable" outage

30 Mar 2023

MAS raises DBS' capital requirement following two-day outage

08 Feb 2022

MAS threatens action over DBS outage

25 Nov 2021

Trending

  1. TCS in running to take over UK&#39;s Faster Payments - Sky News

  2. HSBC installs first of ten &#39;Cash Pods&#39; in town with no bank branches

  3. Mastercard supercharges fraud detection with GenAI

  4. Deutsche Bank to slash 3500 jobs

  5. Top 5 payment stories you missed in January 2024

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up