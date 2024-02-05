Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Circular economy fintech Twig shuts down

Twig, a London-based 'circular economy' fintech is closing down after failing to raise funding.

As first reported by UKTN, Twig has entered creditors' voluntary liquidation, owing £15.4 million.

The company failed to raise funds in a Series B after securing $35 million for its 2022 Series A from a group of investors led by UK-based fintech specialist Fasanara Capital.

CEO Geri Cupi told UKTN: "In common with the rest of the startup market in 2023 we faced a challenging environment to complete the series B fundraising and ultimately we were unable to secure sufficient financing for the period ahead."

Launched just four years ago, Twig, was a self-styled “bank of things" targeting Gen Z Brits, letting them trade unwanted items, such as electronics and clothes, for cash.

It also offered banking service benefits such as a debit card and domestic and international bank transfers and stressed its environmental credentials, with a footprint calculator, tree planting and carbon offsetting tools.

It is the third UK fintech to shut up shop in a matter of days, following in the footsteps of open banking player Kikapay and business app Paysme, which both cited the tough macro-economic climate.

