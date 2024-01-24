Danish fintech Safty raises DKK11.3 million

Danish fintech company Safty has raised DKK11.3 million in venture capital, led by Upfin and supported by prominent angel investors, including Danske Bank board member Jacob Dahl.

Safty combines public and private data, along with machine learning technology, to provide banks with insights into customer needs. The data encompasses details such as residence and family status, as well as specific changes in each customer's life or needs.



Safty currently collaborates with financial institutions such as Lunar and Sønderjysk Forsikring and will use the funding for further predictive product development and extension to other Nordic countries.



Jakob Vang Glud, CEO of Safty, comments: “Consumers today increasingly demand greater personalised customer experiences, particularly when managing significant and, at times, complex decisions about insurance, pension, and finances.



"Most well-established financial institutions often rely on existing CRM systems or assumptions derived from demographic and geographic data. However, at Safty, we know exactly what has happened in the lives of customers—whether it involves a home purchase, a new construction project on the property, the launch of a new business, or perhaps a name change indicating a shift in life circumstances.



"As for the future, we will be able to predict when these events occur, making our solution even more intriguing for companies in the financial sector,"