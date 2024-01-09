SEC Twitter account compromised to make fake Bitcoin ETF claim

The Securities and Exchange Commission has seen its Twitter account compromised and used to falsely post that the regulator has approved spot bitcoin ETF applications.

On Tuesday afternoon the SECgov Twitter/X account tweeted: "Today the SEC grants approval for #Bitcoin ETFs for listing on all registered national securities exchanges. The approved Bitcoin ETFs will be subject to ongoing surveillance and compliance measures to ensure continued investor protection."



However, SEC chairman Gary Gensler quickly used his own account to correct the claim: "The @SECGov twitter account was compromised, and an unauthorized tweet was posted. The SEC has not approved the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products."



The @SECGov twitter account was compromised, and an unauthorized tweet was posted. The SEC has not approved the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products. — Gary Gensler (@GaryGensler) January 9, 2024

The initial tweet saw Bitcoin's price soar to nearly $48,000 before it dropped back down to around $45,000 once the news was confirmed as fake.The SEC is expected to approve spot bitcoin ETF applications on Wednesday.