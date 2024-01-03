Starling's chief banking officer Helen Bierton departs for Lloyds

Starling Bank's chief banking officer Helen Bierton has left for a new position as director of 'Everyday Banking' at Lloyds Banking Group.

A former Olympian archer, Bierton spent five years at Starling, joining as head of banking for both retail and SME business lines before being promoted to chief banking officer in 2019. This latter post entailed an overarching view of Starling's business, encompassing the challenger's third party product marketplace and its Banking-as-a-Service propostion.



Prior to this Archer spent nine years at Santander, rising to director of products, following a seven-year stint at Nationwide.



At Lloyds, Archer will run the incumbent's Everyday Banking service, covering retail saving and current accounts across all channels.



Writing on LinkedIn, Bierton says of her new role: "I am delighted to have joined Lloyds Banking Group as Everyday Banking Director. I am really looking forward to working with my new colleagues across the group, and to working together to continue Helping Britain Prosper."

