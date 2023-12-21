Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

IDEX Biometrics Eastern Bank (EBL)

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Biometrics Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
India&#39;s EBL to launch &#39;world-first&#39; biometric metal card

India's EBL to launch 'world-first' biometric metal card

Eastern Bank in India is launching what it claims is the world's first biometric metal card for premium customers.

Set for launch in 2024, the card, supplied by Idex Biometrics, received full Mastercard certification in August.

The card includes the Idex biometric sensor, a Linxens EMV2 module including Infineon’s SLC38B secure element, card inlay with antenna, and the IDEX card operating system. Customer simply place ttheir thumb on the sensor to for tap-and-pay transactions at the checkout.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director & CEO at Dhaka-based EBL, comments: “We are excited to introduce biometric metal cards to our customers, complying with all regulatory requirements in Bangladesh and being the first to offer this latest technology. The Idex Biometrics solution provides a first-class payment experience. We believe biometric payment cards will become the new payment standard, supporting secure contactless payments, and ultimately bringing financial empowerment to all.”

Related Companies

IDEX Biometrics Eastern Bank (EBL)

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Biometrics Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Event Report] Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Comments: (1)

Hitesh Thakkar
Hitesh Thakkar - SME - Fintech startups (APAC and Africa) - India 21 December, 2023, 12:14Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Editor - Please correct the story as EBL has launched the card in Bangladesh not in India - please refer the bank's official announcement on their website - it has same photo what your post has but content needed attention.

https://www.ebl.com.bd/news/eastern-bank-plc-ebl-signs-an-agreement-with-idex-biometrics

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[SF.Live Report] Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Trending

Trending

  1. Monzo Wrapped prompts outpouring of shame and anger

  2. Apple, Visa and Mastercard face anti-trust class action lawsuit

  3. Elon Musk’s X granted payment processing license in 13 US states - and counting

  4. Swift trials electronic bill of lading interoperability model

  5. Santander bids to clamp down on Facebook Marketplace scams

Research
See all reports »
Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration