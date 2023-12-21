India's EBL to launch 'world-first' biometric metal card

Eastern Bank in India is launching what it claims is the world's first biometric metal card for premium customers.

Set for launch in 2024, the card, supplied by Idex Biometrics, received full Mastercard certification in August.



The card includes the Idex biometric sensor, a Linxens EMV2 module including Infineon’s SLC38B secure element, card inlay with antenna, and the IDEX card operating system. Customer simply place ttheir thumb on the sensor to for tap-and-pay transactions at the checkout.



Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director & CEO at Dhaka-based EBL, comments: “We are excited to introduce biometric metal cards to our customers, complying with all regulatory requirements in Bangladesh and being the first to offer this latest technology. The Idex Biometrics solution provides a first-class payment experience. We believe biometric payment cards will become the new payment standard, supporting secure contactless payments, and ultimately bringing financial empowerment to all.”