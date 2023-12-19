Volt and ekko partner to help shoppers remove plastic from the ocean

Real-time payments platform Volt has teamed up with sustainability fintech ekko to help retailers and their customers support the removal of plastic bottles from the ocean.

When choosing a payment method at the checkout, consumers can remove a plastic bottle from the ocean when paying with Volt.



Customers see a real-time counter for how many bottles have been removed so far. The counter increases once a payment is completed, highlighting the real-time impact of their payment.



Jordan Lawrence, chief growth officer, Volt, says: "Combining real-time payments with real-time environmental capabilities is the perfect marriage; I’m thrilled for Volt users to gain an accurate representation of the difference they’re making to the planet."



Oli Cook, CEO, ekko, adds: "Working with Volt allows us to expand the horizons of our offering, reaching customers across the world and ultimately increasing support for environmental causes by bringing our real-time tracking capabilities to payments worldwide."