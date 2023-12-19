Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
Volt and ekko partner to help shoppers remove plastic from the ocean

Volt and ekko partner to help shoppers remove plastic from the ocean

Real-time payments platform Volt has teamed up with sustainability fintech ekko to help retailers and their customers support the removal of plastic bottles from the ocean.

When choosing a payment method at the checkout, consumers can remove a plastic bottle from the ocean when paying with Volt.

Customers see a real-time counter for how many bottles have been removed so far. The counter increases once a payment is completed, highlighting the real-time impact of their payment.

Jordan Lawrence, chief growth officer, Volt, says: "Combining real-time payments with real-time environmental capabilities is the perfect marriage; I’m thrilled for Volt users to gain an accurate representation of the difference they’re making to the planet."

Oli Cook, CEO, ekko, adds: "Working with Volt allows us to expand the horizons of our offering, reaching customers across the world and ultimately increasing support for environmental causes by bringing our real-time tracking capabilities to payments worldwide."

