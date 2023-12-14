Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Prosper

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wealth management Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Wealthtech Posper hits &#163;1 million crowdfund mark

Wealthtech Posper hits £1 million crowdfund mark

Prosper, the UK wealthtech founded by Tandem and Nutmeg alumni, has raised £1 million from a crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube.

Prosper is looking to emulate the likes of Wise in foreign currency exchange by undercutting the fees levied by wealth managers and offering high-interest bearing returns on balances. Opened for founding members just months ago, it already offers SIPP, ISA and general investment accounts.

The brainchild of Tandem vets Ricky Knox and Nick Perrett and Nutmeg COO Phil Bungey, the firm has already raised £3.2 million in pre-seed backing from a host of fintech founders, including Monzo's Tom Blomfield and Capital One's Matt Cooper.

The crowd round was 170% oversubscribed with £1.02m raised and hit its £600,000 target in just four hours.

Some 400 investors took part in the round with an average investment of £2.5k per investor.

Says Perrett: “Having launched the company only last month, to get such amazing momentum and a fantastic set of new shareholders is a true endorsement. We can now deliver on our mission of maximising the potential wealth of our members from a position of strength.”

Related Companies

Prosper

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wealth management Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Open banking for B2B: Maximising data for corporates[On-Demand Webinar] Open banking for B2B: Maximising data for corporates

Trending

Related News
Wealthtech Prosper launches crowdfunding campaign
/wealth

Wealthtech Prosper launches crowdfunding campaign

Trending

  1. Visa and Mastercard lower Canadian interchange fees

  2. Santander migrates corporate bank to new Gravity platform on Google Cloud

  3. UK payments watchdog proposes cap on interchange fees

  4. BlackRock rolls out GenAI to staff and clients

  5. Amazon ditches Venmo

Research
See all reports »
Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023