Revolut's Storonsky claims second place in UK ranking of top ten billionaires

Revolut's Nik Storonsky has claimed second place in a new ranking of the UK's youngest billionaires.

The net worth of the world’s wealthiest individuals - most of which is tied up in equities - is forecast by analysts to continue falling. The planet’s billionaires are now worth $12.2 trillion, down $500 billion from $12.7 trillion in March 2022.



However, the age of these billionaires is also declining — with the average age dropping by 11 years since 2014, from 58 to 47. With this in mind, City Index took to Forbes to establish the number of billionaires across the globe, broken down by age, sector and wealth, to determine the youngest billionaires in each country.



Although only reaching number 928 in Forbes global wealth ranking index, Storonsky comes in second behind GymShark fitness clothing entrepreneur Ben Francis in the City Index UK league table, with a net worth of £2.6 billion.



Now aged 39, Storonsky launched Revolut when he was 31 years old in 2015 with co-founder Vlad Yatsenko, aged 33. Although valuations in the fintech sector have hit a sharp downturn, Revolut is still estimated to be worth £26 billion and continues on a growth trend across international markets.



Storonsky is the only pure-play fintech founder to make the top ten, although 55-year old Simon Nixon, founder of financial price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com just squeezes in at number nine with a net worth £1.58 billion.



Elsewhere in the worlld of finance, Alexander Gerko, founder of XTX Markets, Christopher Rokos, founder of the Rokos hedge fund, and Michael Platt of BlueCrest Capital also make the top ten.