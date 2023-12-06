Denmark phases out old banknotes as cash usage declines

Denmark is withdrawing older banknotes from circulation because few people recognise them and feel confident about receiving them. In addition, the country is ditching its largest denomination note, the 1000-krone, citing lack of usage and money laundering concerns.

Currently, the five most recent banknote series - from 1944 up until the latest series from 2009 - are all legal tender in Denmark. But, from 31 May 2025, the four oldest series will be taken out of circulation, says the central bank.



Explains the bank: "Using older banknotes from before 1997 in shops and for private transactions may be difficult, because few citizens and shop employees recognise and feel confident about receiving the older banknotes. Some older banknote series can be used in ATMs and retail cash systems, while others cannot."



At the same time, the 1000-krone will be withdrawn because it is "not necessary to support safe and efficient payments in Denmark".



The vast majority of cash payments are for less than 500 krone and the financial sector and retailers have previously called for the 1000-krone note to be phased out, making cash handling easier. At the same time, the police estimate that the 1000-krone banknote is used much more than other banknotes to support financial crime of various kinds, says the central bank.



Denmark, like countries around the world has seen declining cash usage in recent years as people move to electronic alternatives, notably contactless payments. Currently, only one in 10 shop purchases are made using cash and last year the country experienced zero bank robberies.



Nevertheless, the central bank insists that cash is still needed and will continue to be in the future, prompting it to begin the roll out of a new series of notes.