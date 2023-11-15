Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BuildMyCreditScore

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BuildMyCreditScore secures &#163;200k grant from Innovate UK

BuildMyCreditScore secures £200k grant from Innovate UK

BuildMyCreditScore, a UK startup that enables individuals to effortlessly boost their credit score through everyday spending on a debit card, has secured a £200,000 grant from Innovate UK.

The Innovation in Professional & Financial Services grant from Innovate UK has an 8% acceptance rate with only 18 successful applicants out of 224 submissions - with £200,000 the maximum award from a total prize pot of £5m.

Launched last month, BuildMyCreditScore provides a Mastercard debit card connected to a user's current account via open banking technology.

While the debit card works instantly like a regular bank card, the money - up to a daily cap of £30 per day - is collected via Direct Debit by BuildMyCreditScore around two working days after, allowing it to be reported to credit reference agencies. As a result, cardholders are able to build their credit score by demonstrating their ability to manage rolling outgoings and repay credit promptly.

The app was tested by a pilot of 632 customers between December 2022 and June 2023. Of that number, the majority saw an increase in their credit score of between 11 and 55 points within the first three months of trialling the product.

James Lynn, CEO and co-founder of BuildMyCreditScore, comments: “This funding is a significant milestone in our mission to boost social inclusion across the UK and offer an innovative yet simple solution to build credit scores for millions more people.

“Traditionally, people need a strong credit score to access affordable credit in the first place, with those with lower scores forced to turn to more expensive credit options - this model is in desperate need of an overhaul. Innovate UK’s support will enable us to accelerate our growth and broaden our proposition to a much wider group of financially excluded people needing improved access to credit."

Related Companies

BuildMyCreditScore

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Fintech and Banking: Using Tech, AI and Marketing to Cue the Remix and Build Better

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Fintech and Banking: Using Tech, AI and Marketing to Cue the Remix and Build Better[Webinar] Fintech and Banking: Using Tech, AI and Marketing to Cue the Remix and Build Better

Trending

Related News
UK startup taps open banking technology to help people build their credit score
/payments

UK startup taps open banking technology to help people build their credit score

Trending

  1. EU agrees game-changing deal for instant payments

  2. JPM Coin launches programmable payments

  3. Revolut raises monthly fees for premium customers

  4. Visa launches AI advisory practice

  5. TrueLayer brings open banking payments to Shopify

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?