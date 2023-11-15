Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
NatWest launches home energy hub

NatWest has launched a hub to help UK homeowners make energy efficient changes in their properties.

With energy bills soaring and concern about climate change growing, 66% of UK homeowners are planning upgrades to the sustainability of their property in the next ten years, according to NatWest research.

The bank's new Home Energy Hub helps homeowners identify and understand specific improvements that could be made to their property. It then helps users understand the likely costs associated with the range of retrofit options and access local expertise and providers that can do the required works.

An affordability calculator lets homeowners get an idea of how much they could borrow through a range of the bank's funding options.

Lloyd Cochrane, head of mortgages, NatWest, says: "From our own research, we know there are barriers to homeowners making energy efficiency improvements to their homes - this Hub is the first step in solving that problem for homeowners by making it faster to understand, commission and pay for the work they might need."

