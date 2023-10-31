Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Related Companies

Deutsche Bank Deutsche Postbank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Branch banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Deutsche Bank to close 250 Postbank branches

Deutsche Bank to close 250 Postbank branches

Deutsche Bank will close about 250 of 550 Postbank branches over the next three years as it works to turn the unit into a "mobile-first" provider.

Of the remaining 300 branches, 200 will continue to offer both banking and postal services, with the remaining 100 focused exclusively on banking, according to the FT.

Postbank has proved a challenging business for Deutsche Bank since its acquisition during the 2008 financial crisis.

Deutsche tried to sell off the business a decade later but abandoned the plan and embarked on a huge and troubled IT integration project that was finally completed this year.

However, glitches persisted and last month German watchdog Bafin reprimanded the bank for faulty operations and disruption of services in Postbank, appointing a supervisor to oversee customer service.

