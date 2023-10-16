Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Habito

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mortgage processing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Habito chalks up first monthly profit

Habito chalks up first monthly profit

Seven years from launch, digital mortgage broker Habito has recorded its first ever monthly profit.

Habito offers a suite of service intended to take the pain out of buying a new house, including its own mortgage products, a digital brokerage service and an end-to-end home-buying package.

The firm recorded its first monthly profit in September. All told, annualised losses are expected to be circa £2m for 2023, down significantly from £10.7m in 2022. The company says it is on track to reach full-year profitability by the end of 2024.

So far this year, Habito has signed up 25,000 new customers, bringing its total to 550,000 since launching in 2016.

The move into profit follows the recent appointment of Ying Tan as CEO, with a mission to control costs and create a fast-track route to sustainable growth. A former investment banker at Goldman Sachs, Tan founded mortgage brokerage, Dynamo, in 2006 and grew it to 200 staff before exiting to Connells, the UK’s largest property services businesses in 2021.

Speaking of the challenge at Habito, Tan says: "“Since investing and joining Habito as CEO in May I have been blown away by the dedication and hardwork of the team. It is a long road ahead and the market conditions are challenging but we are very much on the right trajectory,”

Related Companies

Habito

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mortgage processing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Build, Buy or Bust – The hybrid platforms leapfrogging legacy systems

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2024[New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2024

Trending

Related News
Habito raises £35 million to revolutionise home buying
/retail

Habito raises £35 million to revolutionise home buying

Trending

  1. NatWest enrolls debit cards in Mastercard&#39;s Click to Pay

  2. FCA issues 146 alerts to non-compliant firms on first day of crypto asset promotion regime

  3. JPMorgan moves to commercialise blockchain with Tokenized Collateral Network

  4. Spanish banks road test &#39;digital euro&#39; on existing payment infrastructures

  5. UK startup taps open banking technology to help people build their credit score

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024