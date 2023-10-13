Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Axis Bank and Fibe team on India&#39;s first numberless credit card

Axis Bank and Fibe team on India's first numberless credit card

India's Axis Bank has joined forced with local fintech Fibe to launch the country's first numberless credit card.

The RuPay-powered card does not have its number, expiry date, or CVV printed on it, boosting security and privacy, says Axis.

The card is being offered to Fibe's two million customers, most of whom are younger professionals who use the fintech for personal loans.

The contactless card - which has no joining or annual fee - can be linked to India's UPI and is accepted at offline stores and digital platforms.

Sanjeev Moghe, president and head, cards and payments, Axis Bank, says: "We are delighted to partner with Fibe in this ground-breaking market revolution, with an opportunity to serve an expanding customer base.

"This numberless Axis Bank card will prioritize the security of our customers while offering a robust financial solution that empowers the smart and ambitious youth of our nation."

Jonathan Bowles
Jonathan Bowles - bushido strategy ltd - Odiham 13 October, 2023, 10:06

fantastic - about time too

