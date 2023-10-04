Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
Saga partners Flagstone on savings platform for over-50s

Saga, the British brand focussed on providing products and services to the over 50s, has teamed up with cash deposit platform Flagstone on a savings platform.

The Saga Savings Platform will use Flagstone’s technology and relationships with more than 50 cash savings providers to offer over 50s access to a curated choice of fixed rate accounts that can be easily accessed and managed through a single application.

Users will get a choice of accounts across a range of terms and from a selection of fixed rate savings account providers. Customers will be able to easily access the accounts and terms they prefer, moving money between them on a single app.

Alex Edmans, head, financial services, Saga Money, says: "Thanks to our dedicated in-house research team, we know there is significant demand across this demographic for competitive savings rates, convenience and reduced paperwork.

"With this in mind, we have created a platform that simplifies the savings process by providing a curated range of fixed rate options, accessible through a single website and account, underpinned by exceptional customer service and ensuring that our customers always have access to some of the best fixed rate accounts available."

