Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Wagestream Keebo

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards Credit referencing and support Mergers and acquisitions Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Financial wellbeing app Wagestream buys Keebo to help workers access credit

Financial wellbeing app Wagestream buys Keebo to help workers access credit

Financial wellbeing app Wagestream has acquired challenger credit card startup Keebo. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Launched in 2018, Wagestream works with employers including Asda, Next, Pizza Express and the NHS to enable three million people manage their budgeting, choose their own pay cycle, build up a rainy-day fund, chat to a money coach, save money on their bills.

The Keebo acquisition will add credit access to the mix. Keebo uses Open Banking data to approve customers based on their broader financial behaviour - instead of just their credit score.

More than 25,000 Brits have signed up to the Keebo card, which also has a points-based credit limit builder to help customers understand and improve credit over time.

The firm's product, technology and team, including CEO and founder Michael Vanaselja, will become part of the Wagestream Group.

Peter Briffett, CEO, Wagestream, says: "Many UK frontline workers are locked out of fairer financial services because of low credit scores.

"With a phenomenal team and a product that’s already making credit fair and accessible for underserved households, joining forces with Keebo is another great example of how we can make work more rewarding for frontline workers with workplace finance."

Related Companies

Wagestream Keebo

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards Credit referencing and support Mergers and acquisitions Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Sustainable Finance Live: Placing cities at the centre of the climate change discussion

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Embedded Finance: Streamlining Payments with Commerce[Webinar] Embedded Finance: Streamlining Payments with Commerce

Trending

Trending

  1. Apple soft launches UK open banking integration for iPhone Wallet

  2. Lloyds Bank rolls out proof of identity app

  3. Citi seeks global head of instant payments

  4. Curve connects with PayPal

  5. US judge orders Apple to face Apple Pay antitrust suit

Research
See all reports »
Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale