Citi recruits for global head of instant payments

Citi is recruiting for a senior executive to build a strategy for instant payments globally within its treasury and trade Solutions business (TTS).

Operating across 60+ countries globally, TTS provides cash management and trade finance services to multinational corporations, banks and non-bank financial institutions, payment intermediaries and e-commerce marketplaces, and public sector organizations.



The new recruit will be expected to develop a five-year product development roadmap for the business, building and connecting new products and capabilities that capitalise on the shift to instant payments. This will involve handling a sizeable technology budget in order to drive a shift from legacy batch payment platforms to express delivery.



The job ad states: "Instant Payments is a key growth driver for Citi’s TTS business and a critical component of Citi’s differentiated network versus competitors. It is the foundational layer for Citi’s market leading Transaction Service Business



"The business objective is to strengthen Citi’s leading position in instant payments space, accelerate our revenue growth in a sustainable manner over the next several years."



Based in New York, the job comes with a salary in the range of $200,000 - $300,000 per annum.



The preferred candidate will be expected to have at least 12 years’ experience in the transaction banking/payments arena with a proven track record of success in developing and delivering payments products.







The Global Head of Instant Payments is the product lead and business owner, responsible for:



The Global Head of Instant Payments is the product lead and business owner, responsible for:



Develop and execute instant payments business strategy globally. Especially, how do we win in our key markets, what is our commercialization strategy, what solutions are critical and where, and how to manage regulatory requirements and emerging risks.

Manage technology budget for instant payments globally. Drive the shift from legacy to Express platforms.

Build and connect new products & capabilities (Instant Payments, Request to Pay, Instant Direct Debits, etc.) aligned to market infrastructure moving to 24/7 real-time banking as well as clients’ business models shifting to direct-to-consumer.

Identify priority use cases for instant payments. Collaborate with Sales to provide targeting strategy and sales toolkits and to bring in global deals. Drive business growth through targeted industry and client segment focus, working closely with our Banking and Sales teams.

Own the P&L of instant payments globally. Drive Pricing initiatives to get best economic value and growing our Fee revenues.

Build deep relationships with our largest and strategic clients to co-create innovative solutions

Industry thought leadership to strengthen Citi’s position in the market as a leader in payments innovation.

Managing Risk & Controls in the business - both existing and emerging risks.

Enhancing the Operational Resilience of the Domestic PnR business in line with business needs and emerging regulatory frameworks.

Managing a team of senior product managers, both at global and regional levels (direct and matrix responsibilities)



The role will require working closely and extensively with Region and Country Payments & Receivables teams, Express team, Operations and Technology teams, and key partners in Sales, Onboarding and Service to deliver business objectives.



Job background/ context:



Key responsibilities:



The core objective of this role is to build a strategy for Instant Payments globally and drive execution of the same. This will involve development, rollout and commercialization of robust and innovative instant payments capabilities, align product roadmap across regions and last-mile country needs, to enable our clients make & receive payments in an instant and simple manner for their treasury and commerce needs.



The candidate is expected to bring deep product expertise and exceptional execution discipline to drive competitive differentiation in the instant payments space, through the ability to:



Grow the business, in line with agreed revenue and business driver targets

Successfully deliver and execute on our Instant Payments strategy globally

Develop a 5-year product development roadmap for the business working closely with Express and region teams

Understand and anticipate evolving client needs, ensuring our product roadmap delivers continuous and commercially relevant innovation

Work seamlessly with our stakeholders to ensure our payment capabilities are developed, rolled out and commercialized with excellence

Maintain a pristine Risk and Regulatory environment for the business



Development value:



Senior role within a fundamental, core and dynamic product for TTS in a critical, diverse and growing space with deep and interesting markets critical to global clients

Develop a strong internal network through interaction with multiple business partners, senior management, and functions globally.

Managing complexities through a role within a multifaceted product that delivers payments across 60+ countries for multiple client segments.

Manage a high performing and dynamic team in a high paced environment.

Responsibility to manage a material and significant transformation of the TTS business in a very competitive and evolving market space

Will develop detailed knowledge of a complex end-to-end business, and a range of skills across multiple facets of product development, business management, P&L management and Risk & Control.

Building relationships: Will build important client relationships across each client segment, relationships across country and global product leads.



Knowledge/ experience:



At least 12 years’ experience in transaction banking / payments business

Strong knowledge of product management disciplines

Strong leadership and team building skills, along with the ability to work closely and build trust with senior management and other partners

Transformation experience

Ability to operate in a complex matrix environment.

Proven track record of success in developing and delivering payments products



Skills:



Digital mindset

Strategic thinking to develop vision for the business and identify highest growth opportunities

Transformation mindset

Strong people management, influencing and communication skills

Superior interpretive and problem-solving skills.

Articulate written and verbal communication skills

Propensity for detail and comprehensiveness of content

Exceptional organization and process management ability



Competencies:



Strategic & innovative thinker with ability to successfully execute on business strategy

Ability to effectively communicate in a cross-cultural environment

“Execution spirit” and entrepreneurial skills; “Gets things done”

Results oriented and ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Team player



Qualifications:



Bachelor’s degree required

Master’s degree desirable







Job Family Group:

Product Management and Development



Job Family:

Product Performance Management



Time Type:

Full time



Primary Location:

New York New York United States



Primary Location Salary Range:

$200,000.00 - $300,000.00



