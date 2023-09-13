HSBC launches multi-market business account opening service in 20 markets

HSBC has launched a dedicated digital portal which allows business and corporate customers to open accounts for multiple business entities in multiple markets, all in one place.

The account opening portal can be accessed online and brings together application forms, secure document exchange functionality, online tracking and eSignature capabilities, making the application process fast, simple, and globally consistent, regardless of the market or markets where accounts are being opened.



David Rice, commercial banking chief operating officer at HSBC, says: “Helping businesses operate seamlessly, transact and grow across borders is core to HSBC’s purpose. This service will radically simplify the processes behind this ambition and eliminate long-standing pain points for internationally minded businesses looking to expand overseas."



The digital account opening portal supports both primary and subsidiary accounts. Customers using the portal will also gain access to direct support tools including local language, AI-powered Virtual Assistants; and in-platform communication with local case managers.



The service will be rolled out in Hong Kong, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar in Q4 and additional markets in 2024.