Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC launches multi-market business account opening service in 20 markets

HSBC launches multi-market business account opening service in 20 markets

HSBC has launched a dedicated digital portal which allows business and corporate customers to open accounts for multiple business entities in multiple markets, all in one place.

The account opening portal can be accessed online and brings together application forms, secure document exchange functionality, online tracking and eSignature capabilities, making the application process fast, simple, and globally consistent, regardless of the market or markets where accounts are being opened.

David Rice, commercial banking chief operating officer at HSBC, says: “Helping businesses operate seamlessly, transact and grow across borders is core to HSBC’s purpose. This service will radically simplify the processes behind this ambition and eliminate long-standing pain points for internationally minded businesses looking to expand overseas."

The digital account opening portal supports both primary and subsidiary accounts. Customers using the portal will also gain access to direct support tools including local language, AI-powered Virtual Assistants; and in-platform communication with local case managers.

The service will be rolled out in Hong Kong, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar in Q4 and additional markets in 2024.

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS[Upcoming Webinar] SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS

Trending

Related News
HSBC takes a deep dive into quantum computing
/wholesale

HSBC takes a deep dive into quantum computing

HSBC to invest $35 million in Tradeshift joint venture
/payments

HSBC to invest $35 million in Tradeshift joint venture

HSBC launches ESG Index

31 May

HSBC trials confidential computing to boost global trade finance

20 Apr

HSBC hires ex-SVB bankers to focus on US ‘innovation economy’

14 Apr

Leading banks contribute to fintech onboarding with Enterprise Ready Questions

20 Jan

Trending

  1. Monzo tackles impersonation scams with new &#39;status call&#39; feature

  2. Square outage leaves sellers unable to process payments

  3. Natwest debuts payment links for open banking payments

  4. Hyundai launches in-car payment service

  5. BNY Mellon launches open banking payments service

Research
See all reports »
The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023