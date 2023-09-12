Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Barclays to cut 450 jobs

Barclays to cut 450 jobs

Labour union Unite has hit out plans by Barclays Bank to cut 450 job, labelling the reductions as 'unnecessary and unjustified”.

Unite, which is due to meet the bank's chief executive to press for a guarantee of no compulsory job losses, urged Barclays to scrap the plans and reconsider.

Unite national officer Dominic Hook says: “How can a profitable finance organisation such as Barclays slash over 450 staff amid a cost-of-living crisis? This isn’t an organisation struggling to survive, this bank is making billions of pounds of profits. If these plans for compulsory redundancy are implemented then hundreds of families will lose their livelihoods and face financial hardship because of a management decision which is both unnecessary and unjustified.”

Barclays has yet to reveal details of where the axe will fall, although the bank has taken a stealthy approach to slimming down its branch network with cumulative commitments to shut 156 branches this year.

“The staff losing their jobs are not highly paid rich City bankers but those earning modest salaries within Barclays," says Hook. "These employees worked throughout the Covid pandemic to help to deliver the highest customer service to Barclays customers. These workers deserve better.”

In July 2023 Barclays announced its Q2 results. The bank announced a net profit of £1.3 billion which was a 24 per cent increase from the same period last year.

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Trending

Related News
Barclays explores options for payments biz - Reuters
/payments

Barclays explores options for payments biz - Reuters

Barclays Bank to trim more branches
/retail

Barclays Bank to trim more branches

Barclays replaces branches with semi-permanent banking pods

31 Jan

Barclays hopes to scoop up laid off tech workers

18 Nov 2022

Barclays closes more branches

16 Aug 2022

Trending

  1. Monzo tackles impersonation scams with new &#39;status call&#39; feature

  2. Square outage leaves sellers unable to process payments

  3. Hyundai launches in-car payment service

  4. Temenos rolls out first generative AI tool

  5. BNY Mellon launches open banking payments service

Research
See all reports »
The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023