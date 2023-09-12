Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Truist

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Truist to cut hundreds of jobs and rein in technology spend

Truist to cut hundreds of jobs and rein in technology spend

Top ten US commercial bank Truist is to cut hundreds of jobs and rationalise technology spend in an effort to slash costs by $750 million.

The bank has been under pressure to reduce expenses and adjust to a new economic climate categorised by rampant inflation and rising interest rates.

The job cuts will shave $300 million from the firm's expense account, while an upgrade to the bank's technology stack is expected to save the company an additional $200 million over the next 12 to 18 months.

A further $250 million will be saved by a restructuring effort which will see the consolidation of certain business lines and sweeping cuts to its branch network.

The bank, which is expected to post a seven percent increase in expenses this year, aims to bring down expense growth to just one percent for 2024.

While its stock lifted slightly on the presentation to analysts, market commentators have expressed reservations about whether the bank's actions will be sufficiently brutal to arrest a decline that has seen its share price drop by 30% this year.

Related Companies

Truist

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Digital Transformation in 2024: Why Fix the Legacy Spaghetti Now?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023[New Report] The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

Trending

Related News
Truist prepares for quantum future
/retail

Truist prepares for quantum future

Truist acquires Arena data governance platform
/people

Truist acquires Arena data governance platform

Truist buys savings gamification app Long Game

03 May 2022

Big US banks pilot data sharing risk assessment service

27 Jan 2021

Cross-border payments firm Veem raises $31m

16 Sep 2020

Trending

  1. Monzo tackles impersonation scams with new &#39;status call&#39; feature

  2. Square outage leaves sellers unable to process payments

  3. Temenos rolls out first generative AI tool

  4. Hyundai launches in-car payment service

  5. BNY Mellon launches open banking payments service

Research
See all reports »
The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023