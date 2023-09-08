Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
India achieves financial inclusion target in six years - G20

India achieves financial inclusion target in six years - G20

As a result of digital payment options and uptake, India has taken just six years to reach its financial inclusion target of 80% - 41 years earlier than originally anticipated.

The findings were announced in a report by the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) published ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend.

The report, ‘G20 Policy Recommendations for Advancing Financial Inclusion and Productivity Gains through Digital Public Infrastructure’, was prepared by the World Bank with the guidance of and inputs from the G20 India Presidency represented by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) of the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to the G20, India’s timeline was accelerated by digital payment options such as Jan Dhan Bank accounts, Aadhaar, and mobile phones (the JAM trinity).

The report also praises the advancements made through Brazil’s Pix payments. It found that50 million individuals made transfers through Pix when they had not made any account-to-account transfers in the 12 months prior to its launch.

The report details other advancements through digital payments, digital IDs, and data exchange infrastructure in a number of countries with lower financial inclusion levels, such as Argentina, Bangladesh, and Colombia.

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA) and Honorary Patron of the G20 GPFI, said in her foreword to the report: “Uniting the public and private sectors through truly inclusive DPI can drive progress toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals and bolster resilience for people and businesses. I anticipate the GPFI’s ongoing dedication to this topic and look forward to celebrating our achievements in the coming years.”

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Keeping pace with customer experience demands during cloud migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Trending

Trending

  1. Bitcoin is more than just an investment

  2. NatWest taps low code tech for payments modernisation programme

  3. Monzo tackles impersonation scams with new &#39;status call&#39; feature

  4. Temenos rolls out first generative AI tool

  5. Hyundai launches in-car payment service

Research
See all reports »
The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023