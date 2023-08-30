Nasdaq raids UBS for new CFO

Exchange operator Nasdaq has appointed Sarah Youngwood as chief financial officer (CFO).

Youngwood, who was most recently CFO at Swiss bank UBS, will take on the new role from December 1.

She replaces Ann Dennison who was appointed in 2021 and will stay on until the end of the year to ensure an orderly transition.

While at UBS, Youngwood oversaw the acquisition of fellow Swiss bank Credit Suisse but the majority of her career has been spent at JP Morgan Chase. In her 20 years at the US bank she held a number of roles in addition to CFO.

According to Nasdaq chair and CEO Adena Friedman, Youngwood's expertise in "technology transformation" was one of the reasons for her appointment.

“As we look forward to closing the Adenza transaction and embarking on the next phase of Nasdaq’s transformation, I look forward to welcoming Sarah Youngwood to the team," said Friedman.

Nasdaq acquired risk management and trading platform Adenza in June.