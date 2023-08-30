Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nasdaq OMX Group UBS JP Morgan

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Trade execution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nasdaq raids UBS for new CFO

Nasdaq raids UBS for new CFO

Exchange operator Nasdaq has appointed Sarah Youngwood as chief financial officer (CFO).

Youngwood, who was most recently CFO at Swiss bank UBS, will take on the new role from December 1.

She replaces Ann Dennison who was appointed in 2021 and will stay on until the end of the year to ensure an orderly transition. 

While at UBS, Youngwood oversaw the acquisition of fellow Swiss bank Credit Suisse but the majority of her career has been spent at JP Morgan Chase. In her 20 years at the US bank she held a number of roles in addition to CFO.

According to Nasdaq chair and CEO Adena Friedman, Youngwood's expertise in "technology transformation" was one of the reasons for her appointment.

“As we look forward to closing the Adenza transaction and embarking on the next phase of Nasdaq’s transformation, I look forward to welcoming Sarah Youngwood to the team," said Friedman. 

Nasdaq acquired risk management and trading platform Adenza in June. 

Related Companies

Nasdaq OMX Group UBS JP Morgan

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Trade execution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] SCT Inst: Creating Innovation through Compliance[Upcoming Webinar] SCT Inst: Creating Innovation through Compliance

Trending

Related News
Nasdaq acquires Adenza for $10 billion
/markets

Nasdaq acquires Adenza for $10 billion

Nasdaq to migrate North American markets to Amazon Cloud
/cloud

Nasdaq to migrate North American markets to Amazon Cloud

Nasdaq to fold Private Market platform into new JV with leading Wall Street banks

20 Jul 2021

Nasdaq tech snafu shuts down Australian Securities Exchange

16 Nov 2020

Nasdaq adds R3's Corda to technology stack

29 Apr 2020

Trending

  1. Digital Dollar Project and Western Union pilot CBDC for cross-border remittances

  2. Mastercard to end Binance crypto-to-fiat card partnership

  3. Citi introduces &#39;relationship tiers&#39; for retail customers

  4. Trustly acquires SlimPay

  5. Global CBDC adoption is on the horizon – Giesecke + Devrient

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS

Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023