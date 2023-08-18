Citizens Bank of Edmond announces Roger, a digital bank for new military recruits

Citizens Bank of Edmond has partnered with digital solutions company Nymbus to launch Roger, a digital bank catered for military service recruits.

Citizens Bank of Edmond was created in 1901 specifically for military members. The bank’s CEO Jill Castilla is an army and Oklahoma National Guard veteran, army spouse, and Blue Star mother, is evolving the bank’s original mission by continuing to support military members with their financial needs.

Castilla stated to Forbes: “As many as two-thirds of the 170,000 new recruits each year show up at basic training without a bank account. And for many of those who have an account, their direct deposit form isn't accurate enough for the military to process it.”

Roger will be an easily accessible online bank for new recruits who struggle creating accounts and receiving their salaries. Often, those entering the military have little experience with finances and low financial literacy.

Castilla related: “When I was in the military, a family member wrote checks on my account the entire time I was in training. Unfortunately, that's the story of many service members. Many come from desperate situations, with little financial literacy. They’re vulnerable to being taking advantage of.”

Roger accounts will provide direct deposits forms which recruits can use when they enter training, enable users to lock down their debit cards when not in use, roundup transactions to put into savings, and allow for early paycheck access.

In the first 90 days of the account the digital bank will match up to $100, and then 15% up to $20 per month afterwards. The Roger call centre will also be accessible 7:00 am to 7:00 pm every day of the week, which is rare for new startups.

Though Roger is not the only bank that offers cards to new military recruits, Castilla states that she sees an opportunity to focus on new members which has not been done before. Roger will be working will military recruiters to notify entry level soldiers of the Roger account.

Castilla bets on Roger’s success on focusing on a niche set of users and personalising its features for their needs. The account will need to accommodate how users will be able to handle their account when they are not able to access it for long periods of time, how they can make deposits, build their credit scores, and protect their data and identity.

On working with Nymbus, Castilla commented: “We set out to make the transition into service easy with a digital-first approach for account set-up and management. America’s service members are strong, courageous and deserve a financial partner that will work alongside them as they build their future wealth.”

Jeffery Kendall, chairman and CEO of Nymbus, added: “We’re extremely proud to partner with Citizens Bank of Edmond on this essential niche bank for the military community. With Jill’s leadership and vision, we aim to deliver special-purpose products to help military service members succeed.”